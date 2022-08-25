One of Singleton's small school Milbrodale Public School will celebrate its centenary on Saturday, September 3.
First opened in 1921 the school located in the foothills of the Bulga Mountains on Putty Road is 26 kiometres south of Singleton.
In the book 'The History of Bulga' is says the original school building was built on five acres of land acquired by the government using timber provided by local landholders the Dodds, Thompson and Leslie families and milled in Singleton.
Before Milbrodale opened the local children used to the attend the Bulga school.
There are 15 students enrolled at the school this year with Damien Vaughan the principal.
Enrolment numbers have fluctuated over the years, like they do at many of the small schools, but when the district it serves was dominated by family farms from the 1940s-1970s the school had 30 to 40 students enrolled.
For many years Singleton small schools including nearby Broke and Jerrys Plains along with Mt Pleasant and Kirkton used to hold a combined sports day at Warkworth.
In 1986 is was reported in the Singleton Argus that Milbrodale won the Leon Punch Shield for the highest average point score in the Warkworth sports.
COVID-19 forced a delay in the centenary celebration but the school community is ready to mark 100 years of education next month.
They are expecting 150 to attend the big day including several former principals. Milbrodale P &C are organising the day which they hope will see the community gather to reminisce about their time at the school and catch up with their former school mates and teachers.
Program:
10am to 11am - Be greeted by our current students at the school gate and receive a Centenary token. Mingle and meet with other guests, including past students, principals and community members.
11am - Official ceremony including cake cutting and speeches. Community members will be invited to speak about their memories of their time at Milbrodale Public School. 12 noon - Performance by current students.
12.30pm to 2pm - This will be a free time of catching up and viewing photos and memorabilia. Current students will give guided tours of the school to those who are interested.
Contact the school at: milbrodale-p.school@det.nsw.edu.au
Ph: 0265745163 Facebook and Website:Milbrodale Public School
