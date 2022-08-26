The Singleton Argus
Singleton Council received over $316,000 in funding from the NSW Get NSW Active program to upgrade local footpaths

Updated August 26 2022 - 4:55am, first published 4:44am
People in Singleton will have more options to get to work, school and explore their local community through the NSW Government's Get NSW Active program.

