Have you submitted your 2022 Annual Land and Stock Return yet?
Our online portal closes August 31, 2022. That's your last chance to complete your return, to ensure Local Land Services knows if you have livestock on your property.
We rely on this data when emergencies like floods or bushfires occur, and it's crucial we know where stock are kept in the event of a biosecurity outbreak to help protect our agricultural industries.
Local Land Services CEO Steve Orr said with the current risk of foot-and-mouth disease and lumpy skin disease, completing your return has never been more important.
"During August we're running more than 40 Emergency Animal Disease information sessions right across the state to help landholders and livestock producers understand their biosecurity responsibilities, how to identify emergency animal diseases like foot-and-mouth or lumpy skin disease and how their vigilance can help protect our agricultural sector," said Mr Orr.
"Completing your Annual Land and Stock Return is an important part of meeting your biosecurity responsibilities and paints a statewide picture of farm animal numbers we rely on when disaster strikes. It also helps us with planning and resourcing so that we can deliver our services where they are needed most.
"We have upgraded the online portal with a fast and secure new form to save you time when submitting your data - or if you can't access our online services, there's still time to post back your return this week."
Submitting your Annual Land and Stock Return is just as important for landholders who don't own livestock.
"By letting us know you don't have any livestock you can save money on your Local Land Services rates next year," said Mr Orr.
"Livestock owners are charged an Animal Health rate and Meat Industry Levy. If you don't have any livestock, please still complete your return and tick 'no livestock' - then this additional rate will not be applied to your next rates notice."
We appreciate the more than 80,000 landholders across the state who have already completed their returns this year.
It's easy and quick to do online via our dedicated web hub: http://www.lls.nsw.gov.au/alsr.
Don't forget to submit your return by Wednesday, August 31- it could help you avoid additional fees and levies being applied to your rates.
