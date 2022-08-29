Logan George started to ride steers when he was just two-years-old, an impressive feat in itself, and since that time his hard work combined with a natural ability has seen him progress to being the top steer and mini bull rider for his age group.
Proudly holding his two U11s Australian Bushmen's Campdraft and Rodeo Association (ABCRA) buckles he won for achieving the highest point score in the 2021 steer and mini bull riding competitions Logan said he loved competing because it was fun.
"I want to keep competing until I can become a professional bull rider," he said.
"Its so much fun and I love going to rodeos."
The Year 6 student at Singleton Public School is committed to his sport happily spending as much time as possible training at his grandparents farm at Mitchells Flat.
Often joining him at the farm is his cousin Bailey George who is great supporter of Logan's rodeo career.
And his hard work continues to pay dividends as he is currently leading the 2022 steer ride hoping to take out the ABCRA national title for that event at the Australian national finals at Tamworth in January.
Logan is presently ranked third in the PBR for U11s mini bulls.
In the meantime thanks to great support from his parents Jessica and Brett and his grandparents and siblings older brother Riley and four-year-old Brayden Logan is attending as many rodeos as possible throughout NSW each weekend.
"Its a big effort to travel each weekend to the competitions but Logan is doing really well and we are fortunate to have a very supportive family who assist us in so many ways to allow Logan to compete," said Jessica George.
"We have to really thank our families for that support."
And rodeo is in their blood Brett had a success bull riding career over the years retiring to have a family. His father Robbie is still heavily involved in the sport having won ABCRA awards and also operates his own mini bull business.
Another cousin is Cody Heffernan one of Australia's leading professional bull riders.
When Logan's not rodeoing he loves hunting, riding his horse and even loves racing pigeons.
He wanted to thank his sponsors Pit Express and Borger Cranes.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
