Singleton Council held its first meeting on Tuesday night since the July by-election for the nine councillors.
The only change in the make-up of the council elected in December 2021 and the 'new' council is the election of first time councillor Sarah Johnstone who replaces another first term councillor Belinda Charlton.
Ms Johnstone had stood for election in the December ballot missing out on being elected by three votes.
The by-election for Singleton's councillors was held after a February Supreme Court ruling found the results from December, 2021, were "void" due to a failure with the online iVote system.
According to the NSW Electoral Commission, 55 of the 2467 ballots cast online in December's election "failed". The mayoral election result was not impacted by this ruling with Councillor Sue More retaining her position.
At Tuesday night's Councillor Tony Jarrett was elected unopposed as deputy mayor for the remainder of the Council term.
Mr Jarrett ,a former principal of Singleton High School and member of the Labor Party, returns to the role for the third consecutive period.
At the meeting an Oath and Affirmation of Office by the nine elected councillors, and a presentation to former councillor Belinda Charlton in recognition of her contribution to the community since the December 2021 local government election.
Cr Jarrett said he was honoured to have the ongoing support of the Mayor and councillors.
"I'm very pleased to have been elected by my Council colleagues, and I look forward to continuing to work with the Mayor and the General Manager in this capacity," he said.
"I deeply respect the importance of this role in assisting our Mayor and bringing our community together for the benefit of the people who live and work in Singleton."
The next Council meeting will be held on September 20.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
