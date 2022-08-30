Singleton Legacy Group 2022 fundraising is underway this week.
The group will be selling Legacy merchandise with the funds assisting their support for local widows and wards (children) of Australian Defence Force servicemen and women that paid the supreme sacrifice during various conflicts or have passed away due to illness.
Singleton Legacy Group ensures that the children of servicemen who are reliant upon various levels of assistance are assured that their schooling and essentials are provided for and where possible are assisted in attending Legacy activities.
Soldiers from the School Of Infantry, Lone Pine Barracks are a great asset to the fundraising week, said Warren Barnes, chairman, Singleton Legacy Group.
"The soldiers draw the public to the cause of purchasing Legacy branded items and raising much needed funds through donations and merchandise sales each year," he said.
"The funds raised through the merchandise sales during the week remains within the Singleton area for specific assistance as required by the widows and families.
"Singleton businesses are most supportive of the Legacy Group's endeavours and their donations are greatly appreciated. We thank them for their generosity."
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
