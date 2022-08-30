Singleton Rugby Club will be hosting their Lunch with a Legend #55 on Friday , September 16 starting at noon at the club in Howe Street.
This lunch's legend is Stephen Larkham.
Larkham is a retired Australian rugby union professional player, currently in the role of head coach for Brumbies. He spent his career with the Brumbies in Super Rugby, for whom he played from the inception of the professional Super 12 in 1996 through 2007.
He is best known for his long tenure with the Wallabies at international level, for whom he played 102 times. After initial selection at fullback from 1996 to 1997, Larkham was the first-choice Australian fly-half from 1997 to 2007, playing in the 1999, 2003 and 2007 Rugby World Cups. He was described as being one of Australia's best flyhalves.
Tickets cost $125 (GST inc). Available from SRC secretary Cameron Williams email: cwilliams@williamspropertyco.com.au
