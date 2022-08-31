The Broke community is looking forward to welcoming visitors to their annual Broke Village Fair and Vintage Car Display on Sunday, September 11.
After enduring a major flood in the village in early July the event will provide a major morale boost for the community.
While recovery work continues throughout the district what better way to bring in some extra visitors to Broke and surrounds and promote what's on offer at Broke-Fordwich.
What started off as a couple of local chaps proudly parking their pride and joy vintage bus and car at the Broke Store around 38 years ago, has now evolved into a massive annual event on the Broke calendar.
Over 5,000 people make the day trip to Broke's McNamara Park to enjoy good old fashion friendliness and warmth amongst the gum trees. The Broke Fair & Vintage Car Display has an action packed lineup of entertainment, displays, market stalls, food & wine to keep the punters entertained.
The kids will love the rides, magic shows and animals while mum and dad enjoy the festival atmosphere. Over 50 market stalls, live music, whip cracking, bush poetry and so much more throughout the day.
Take your time to explore the vintage, veteran and classic cars, trucks and motorcycles, and check out the lovingly restored vintage farm machinery of the Hunter Valley Vintage Farm Machinery.
We have some master artisans, keen to share their passion and skill with you. From blade smiths, jewelers, chainsaw sculptors, whip cracking legend and magic maestro to bread andmcheese makers, salami producers, chefs and dairy farmers.
Free mine tours to Bulga Open Cut mine will leave at 10am, 11.30am and 1.30pm.
All the action kicks off at 9am at McNamara Park in Broke.
Visit Broke Village Fair - Broke Fordwich for more information.
Entry is by gold coin donation.
The Broke Village Fair is sponsored by Bulga Coal & Singleton Council.
For general enquiries: contact Jody Derrick on 0407 488 872 or email jody@adamae.com.au
