The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News

Scott Franks was scathing in his criticism of Singleton Council's decision to postpone an art exhibition based on the massacres at Ravensworth Estate

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
Updated August 31 2022 - 4:49am, first published 4:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Doug Heslop's art exhibition titled 'One Man Soweth and Another Reapeth' (from Ben Singleton's gravestone) was to open on the September 24 at Singleton's Arts and Cultural Centre.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Nichols

Louise Nichols

Senior journalist

From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.