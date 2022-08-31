Doug Heslop's art exhibition titled 'One Man Soweth and Another Reapeth' (from Ben Singleton's gravestone) was to open on the September 24 at Singleton's Arts and Cultural Centre.
Included in the exhibition were artworks depicting scenes from the 1820s Ravensworth Estate massacres of Indigenous Wonnarua people.
However, this week Singleton Council notified the artist that a decision had been made to postpone the exhibition.
That decision has angered native title applicant and representative of the Plains Clan of the Wonnarua People (PCWP) Scott Franks who had supported Mr Heslop's work on this project.
"Why can't the exhibition go ahead as planned, why does our Wonnarua history have to be forgotten and erased. This move by Singleton Council disgusts me and should everyone who talks about reconciliation and truth telling," he said.
In response Singleton Council said "In continuing its aim to showcase the identity of Singleton, Singleton Arts and Cultural Centre has been working with artist Doug Heslop in planning an exhibition that responds to the history of our area.
"Heslop has a strong connection to Singleton as a descendant of Ben Singleton, and a strong point of view as an artist who has undertaken considerable local research.
"The exhibition was to be held in late September this year but has been postponed to allow for further discussion and consultation. Singleton Arts and Cultural Centre aims to reflect the people, history and stories of our local government area openly, sensitively and inclusively through its exhibitions and programs."
Mr Franks said he had advised Mr Heslop both of historical government military records that describe the massacres wrought on the Wonnarua people, as well as personal family histories, which he would have referenced in his exhibition.
"It is important that these true stories be told if we are to move beyond a system of colonial conquest, and start respecting the land and its traditional owners," he said.
"So why have Singleton Council decided now to postpone the exhibition? Is it because, we the PCWP, are currently fighting to protect Ravensworth Estate, the site of the massacres, from being threatened by the expansion of a coal mine.
"From our perspective it certainly appears to be the reason for this sudden postponement of the exhibition."
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
