The Singleton Argus
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap - List

Singleton's Logan George is showing a real talent as a junior competitor on the rodeo circuit with two ABCRA buckles to his name

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
August 31 2022 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Logan George started to ride steers when he was just two-years-old, an impressive feat in itself, and since that time his hard work combined with a natural ability has seen him progress to being the top steer and mini bull rider for his age group.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Nichols

Louise Nichols

Senior journalist

From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.

Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.