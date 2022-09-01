Examining the cross-sections between art & technology

With technological advances being experienced across a range of different industries, 'artistry' has become an increasingly technical skill set just as much as it is a universally creative pursuit.



This isn't to say that technological proficiency has taken the place of creativity in the present day. In reality, technology has allowed modern artists to take their creative capabilities to another level, by producing art that can be enjoyed across a range of different mediums and may even serve a variety of different purposes.

So what exactly can be found at the intersection between arts and technology? What disciplines provide modern artists and tech professionals alike with the perfect melding of these two fields? Today, we'll be taking a closer look at some of the best career pathways for students and professionals who have a shared passion for both the arts and technology.

UI design

It can be argued that software development is a modern art form, as the development process used to produce websites and mobile apps includes a fair amount of conscious design thinking. This process, otherwise known as UI design (or user interface design), demands both a creative and critical eye.

UI design revolves around developing optimal layouts and other usability-enhancing or user-friendly design elements for software applications, websites, or other platforms that are developed to fulfil outlined user needs. Simply put, UI designers are responsible for designing all the visual elements boasted by a user interface, with all visual elements ideally having been selected to adhere to development design plans, user needs, and generally to client or company specifications.

In order to design intuitive digital user interfaces, UI designers are expected to think both as a designer as well as a user, to ensure their end product is as human-centric and accessible as possible. In short, it's not all about design aesthetics, but also functionality.

If you're a design student who's eager to work in the technology sector, UI design is likely to be a field that you'll enjoy very much. This discipline is also fairly accessible to even entry level designers, as a proficiency with prototyping and user interface design tools like Figma and Adobe XD alongside a design degree, will be enough to help both students and aspiring UI designers land some freelance work or even a work placement opportunity at software development firms.

Graphic design

Graphic design is likely one of the first disciplines that came to mind when thinking about the cross-section between arts and technology. This particular professional pathway has been popular amongst visual arts fanatics for many years now, with tech innovations also providing both emerging and established graphic designers with opportunities to become masters of particular aspects within this field.

What we mean by this is that in the present day, graphic designers actually produce a wide range of different end products, spanning from vector graphics for corporate use and all the way through to 3D models or concept art for film, TV, and video game development projects.



Given the array of work that graphic designers are capable of producing alongside the fact that a lot of graphic designers work on a freelance or contractual basis, many designers and graphic artists are investing in skills building to fill particular industry niches. In doing so, modern graphic designers can market themselves as experts in producing a particular kind of end product, and thus, be more likely to attract the eye of clients who know what they're after.

For instance, if a graphic designer has promoted themselves as being a master of producing infographics for formal corporate settings, a corporate client will be more inclined to enlist their expertise over a designer who may not reflect the tone they're after. Contrastingly, a small business owner who's looking to design a highly unique and original logo for their company is more likely to seek out a graphic designer who's less formulaic, and perhaps has plenty of similar logos in their portfolio.

As graphic design is really all about building yourself up as a creative professional, it's highly recommended that aspiring graphic designers get right to work building up their portfolio, perhaps by creating their own website with a portfolio section for the convenience of prospective clients. You can flesh out your portfolio by seeking out freelance opportunities, whether these be on freelancer platforms like Fiverr or perhaps even in your local community.

Film & TV production

Creating art with technology doesn't necessarily have to mean producing digital illustrations, vector graphics, or even 3D modelling or animation. There are ways to produce art with technology that doesn't result in your end products being computer files. How so? One way is by working in film and TV production!

The arts and technology behind film and TV production (and also by extension, video game production) actually entails far more disciplines and technical skills than you may think. In truth, this subcategory of the creative industry encapsulates virtually all post-production skill sets, ranging from video and audio editing, to foley artistry, as well as VFX and CGI.

All aspects of post-production do involve some level of mixing artistry and a creative eye with industry technologies. For instance, common tools that post-production professionals are likely to use in their roles include lighting and audio equipment, motion capture hardware, and 3D printers or laser cutting or engraving machines for the purposes of creating character costumes.

Contrastingly, if you have a keen interest in working with industry software in order to create mesmerising visual results, a career in VFX or CGI is likely to be right up your alley. You can pursue a career in VFX or CGI simply by seeking work placement opportunities at CGI studios in your area, alongside studying film and TV production or digital arts and animation.



Australian students with a keen interest in post-production will also be glad to hear that Australia has a longstanding international reputation for our strong CGI and production capabilities. Simply put, you may very well be able to work with the best CGI studios not just in the country, but in the world!

Product design

A lot of the professional pathways we've explored today have either involved producing digital art in a variety of forms, ranging from imagery, logos, graphics, and even sound and audio files. But art can be so much more than these end products, as we mentioned when discussing the many disciplines that comprise post-production for film and TV development projects.

Art can even entail the creation of new technologies, such as physical technological consumer goods. Designing ergonomic personal devices or smart technologies or determining what aesthetic a consumer product will emulate is a form of artistic expression, even if this particular creative pursuit is largely for commercial gain. For those who do want to make their own mark in the realm of consumer technology, look no further than a career in product design.

Much like UI designers, product designers use prototyping software like Figma and Adobe XD in order to draft up designs for consumer technological goods. The reason that software development processes can also be used in the realm of physical product design and prototyping, is simply because whilst one of these disciplines is concerned with software and the other with hardware, both processes demand a human-centric approach to the design process.

If you're a keen problem solver and like finding engineering solutions to complex human problems, then chances are you'll enjoy a career in product design and development. An engineering degree will get you halfway towards this lucrative and highly enriching career pathway, but it's also well worth seeking out professional opportunities as you study, because this discipline has been subject to some change over the past few years in particular, namely due to the ongoing climate crisis and growing needs to rectify the detrimental environmental impacts of consumer waste.

Consumer waste is a leading cause of environmental degradation, with growing landfills and waste in oceans and waterways also directly contributing to the greenhouse effect and thus, to the ongoing climate crisis. For this reason, modern product designers have turned their attention towards creating environmentally friendly technological products. This can be achieved in any number of ways, including cultivating circular economies, using recycled materials for product fabrication, or ensuring that their manufacturing and packaging processes produce minimal waste and emissions.

As you can see, arts and technology are driving forces behind a wide variety of industries today, ranging from entertainment to business and virtually everything in between. Creativity and design thinking play a major role in the evolution of modern technology, and as such, there is plenty of room for creative thinkers in the global tech industry.