Who will be added to the Wambo Coal Singleton Hall of Fame in 2022?
In its 13th year, the Wambo Coal Singleton Hall of Fame recognises those individuals, organisations and families connected to Singleton by birth, education or residence who have achieved State, National or international acclaim in their field of endeavour.
So now is the time for the people of Singleton to nominate the next round of exemplary citizens to be added to the Wambo Coal Singleton Hall of Fame.
Chairman of the Hall of Fame Committee Cr Godfrey Adamthwaite said nominations were invited in the categories of Arts, Science and Education; Community Service; Sport; Public Service; Business, Industry & Tourism; and Meritorious Family.
"The Wambo Coal Singleton Hall of Fame is a great way for everyone in our community to celebrate the hard work, achievements and dedication of our fellow residents and those with a strong connection to the Singleton local government area," he said.
"It's simple and easy to nominate online, or Council will gladly post a paper nomination form to you.
"If you know an individual or an organisation who has achieved excellence in their particular field, or who simply goes out of their way to make life better for our community, I whole heartedly encourage you to put them forward and recognise their work and achievements for generations to come."
Six people were recognised with a paver on the Wambo Coal Singleton Hall of Fame within the Singleton Civic precinct in 2021, joining more than 50 others.
The 2021 inductees were Fred Turner, Jean Hands, Singleton Golf Club and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service - Singleton Support Group all for Community Service, and Singleton Theatrical Society (SATS) in the category of Arts, Science and Education.
"The Singleton community is full of dedicated volunteers, passionate community workers, innovators and sporting heroes who elevate Singleton on the regional and national stage," Cr Adamthwaite said.
"The Committee is looking forward to the nominations we will receive this year and we hope we can honour those people with a prestigious event attended by proud family members and friends as we have in previous years."
Nominations close on Friday 30 September 2022. The inductees will be announced at a special ceremony in November 2022.
For more information or to download a nomination form, visit W singleton.nsw.gov.au or contact Council's Customer Service team on 02
