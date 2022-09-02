The Singleton Argus
Singleton not for profit community groups can now apply for funding for community and environmental projects they wish to undertake from HVO's community grants program

Updated September 2 2022 - 5:00am, first published 4:51am
Community groups in the Singleton and Muswellbrook Local Government areas can now the opportunity to apply for funding for their projects from the second round of Hunter Valley Operations' (HVO) community grants.

