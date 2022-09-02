Community groups in the Singleton and Muswellbrook Local Government areas can now the opportunity to apply for funding for their projects from the second round of Hunter Valley Operations' (HVO) community grants.
Not for profit groups can apply for funding for community and environmental projects they wish to undertake.
Environment and community officer Merri Bartlett said the grants program is one of the ways the local mining company seeks to support the communities in which it operates.
"As well as providing local jobs and an injection into the local economy through local businesses and suppliers, we think it is important to support local initiatives that make our community a better place for people to live and work," Ms Bartlett said.
"We also support the Jerrys Plains Public School Jerrys Juniors and Ready4School pre-school programs," she said.
Grants are awarded twice a year. The first round of grants for 2022 were awarded in June. Eight projects shared almost $32,000 in funding.
Ms Bartlett said drought, flooding and COVID 19 impacts in the Upper Hunter have shone a spotlight on the importance of good mental health, including for young people.
"The feedback from residents who did the course was very positive. They said they took away practical skills to apply to their relationships with their children and other young people."
HVO has provided more than $330,000 in funding to 75 projects since its grants programme began in 2018.
To make an application visit https://hvo.smartygrants.com.au. For more information or assistance with applying for a grant phone Ms Bartlett at HVO on 0455 782 292 or email merri.bartlett@hvo.com.au. Applications close on September 30.
