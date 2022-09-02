Five jewellery essentials everyone should have in their collection this Spring & Summer

This is branded content.

While it certainly doesn't feel like it at the moment, Spring is right around the corner.

From barbecues with loved ones and cold alcoholic beverages in the garden to an abundance of fresh fruit and veggies, there is much to look forward to when it comes to Spring. But the one thing that arguably gets most of us riled about the warm change ahead is the prospect of a fresh new Spring and Summer wardrobe.

Whether it's a playful floral dress or a lush linen shirt, there is something about planning out your looks during these months that feels so incredibly fun. Particularly, picking out your accessories. Unlike Winter where you spend most of the time rugged up in woolly jumpers and snuggly scarves, jewellery and accessories are a staple during the warmer months as they instantly bring an element of vibrance to your look.

One accessory that stands out more than most during this time is silver jewellery. Simple, durable and incredibly timeless, sterling silver is a mainstay for this time of year as is it very affordable and will pair exceptionally well with just about anything in your Spring/Summer wardrobe.

To learn what kind of pieces you should be accessorising with during the warmer months, read on as we unpack five jewellery essentials everyone should have in their collection this Spring and Summer.

Hoop earrings

With the weather being much warmer, many people tend to gravitate towards updos in Spring and Summer as a way to beat the heat. So, it would be criminal not to take advantage of one of fashion's most popular earring styles, the hoop. Hoop earrings are a great Spring/Summer staple as not only do they pretty much go with everything, but they are timeless and carefree.



No matter their style or their size, hoops are the kind of silver earrings that you can simply throw on just as you're leaving the house without much thought to give your look a bit of pizzaz. With countless styles to choose from, they are so many ways that you can get creative with your look using a pair of hoop earrings. Keep it minimalist with a plain sterling silver pair, add a little sparkle with some diamond hoops-or even a budget-friendly zirconia pair? You could even add some colour with gemstone earrings.

Plenty of colour

With fashion nowadays, pretty much anything goes. However, saying that there is one unwritten style rule when it comes to Spring or Summer and that is plenty of colours. When the weather is nice out, naturally your mood is a lot happier and cheerful too. There is no better way to reflect than by rocking a little bit of colour in your ensemble and a very subtle, yet stylish way to do so is by incorporating some vibrant hues into your outfit.

From gemstone jewellery and rose-plated silver to pieces featuring coloured crystals and cubic zirconia stones, even the daintiest coloured accessories have the ability to turn a slightly dull outfit into one that is super fun. Keep it personal with a pendant adorned with you or a loved one's birthstone, add some funk with crystal embossed bangles or add a touch of romance with a rose-coloured cocktail ring decorated with a big and brightly coloured zirconia stone.

Chains

The ultimate layering piece, silver chains are an excellent way to showcase your style and personality in the upcoming warmer months. With the majority expected to swap out the chunky knitwear and coats in favour of laid-back tees and sleek, silky camisoles as things heat up, it is likely your neckline will look a bit bare: enter chains.

Whether you wear them on your own or layer and stack them with the other pendants and necklaces in your collection a chain would make for a great outfit centrepiece regardless of the occasion. With everything from classic curb chains and edgy Figaro chains to the more contemporary belcher and Singapore styles to choose from a chain is guaranteed to become your go-to day-to-night piece this Spring/Summer.

Floral-themed accessories

You may see the word 'floral' and immediately think to yourself, florals for Spring? How groundbreaking...But no matter how cliche it may seem, there is always room for florals in your Spring and wardrobe, especially within the accessories department. A pair of stud earrings arranged in the shape of a flower or a statement pendant featuring a timeless floral design will instantly bring an element of playfulness to your look and show off your bubbly side.

You don't have to go over the top with it, just stick to a few key pieces such as a retro-inspired pair of floral drop earrings that will transport you to the hippie ear of the 1960s, an uber-glamourous flower-shaped dress ring for nights out on the town, or a floral-themed choker that will instantly grab people's attention.

Bracelets & bangles

With the sleeveless look reigning supreme, Spring and Summer is the perfect opportunity to accessorise with a little arm candy. And no, we don't mean with a partner. We're talking bracelets and bangles. A few bracelets on your wrist are an excellent way to jazz up your look on all kinds of occasions.

