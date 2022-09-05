The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News

Despite the terrible weather past students, teachers and staff returned to Milbrodale Public School for its 100th celebrations

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
Updated September 6 2022 - 10:08am, first published September 5 2022 - 5:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The celebrations may have been delayed for 12 months, due to COVID-19 ,but the Milbrodale Public School community was not going to let such an important milestone as its 100th birthday past without a special gathering.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Nichols

Louise Nichols

Senior journalist

From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.