The celebrations may have been delayed for 12 months, due to COVID-19 ,but the Milbrodale Public School community was not going to let such an important milestone as its 100th birthday past without a special gathering.
So on Saturday, September 3 more than 100 people braved the wet and cold conditions to attend the school's 100th birthday.
Advertisement
Everyone enjoyed the day despite the terrible weather as there was plenty of time for catch ups between former students, teachers and staff.
Organised by the Milbrodale Public School P & C, who also undertook the catering, the day was described by those in attendance as wonderful.
Joy Hungerford said it will be long remembered, a truly great day. Well done to everyone who took part.
Milbrodale Public School was established in 1921 and is located in the foothills of the Bulga Mountains on Putty Road is 26 kilometres south of Singleton.
At its peak the school had between 30 and 40 students servicing the local farming community.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.