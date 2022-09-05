Students at Singleton Public School have enjoyed a busy winter sports season and welcomed the return of inter-school competitions after the last two years of restrictions due to COVID-19.
Advertisement
Among those to make representative teams in the NSW Primary Schools Sports Association was netballer and rugby union player Alexis Kearney who made the Hunter netball team to play at the state competition earlier this year.
The year 6 student Alexis has played netball since she was in kindergarten and thoroughly enjoys the sport, challenging herself while playing at Branxton and moving into the Kurri Kurri representative team. She is inspired by her favourite team the Giants. She plays goal defence or wing defence.
Her other sporting love is union where she played this season for the U12s Singleton Rugby junior Bulls. Alexis was selected in the Hunter PSSA mixed team where she played in the either the second row or as flanker.
Next year as she heads to high school she wants to continue playing union as she said she loves the contact and being involved in the running game.
Joining her in the PSSA and Bulls rugby team was fellow year 6 students Nate Vesper. Nate switched to rugby from league and has enjoyed his time with the Bulls and the rep team where he was the hooker.
His next sporting representative team appearance will be with the Hunter PSSA golf side showing he has a talent across the sports.
In other recent sporting news at the school Cayden Penfold, Henry Cooper, Eli Smith and Max Tanner will represent the Hunter region at the state finals in the junior boys relay.
The team placed second in the regional competition and will head to Sydney next term for the state championships. Before then they will be spending their spare time training.
Aged between nine and ten years the boys play soccer, league and union in the local weekend football competitions.
Henry and Max play in the Bulls U10s side that were runners-up on the weekend being defeated by Merewether Green.
Cruz Mapp spoke about his opportunity to represent the Hunter Region at the State Cross Country championship at Eastern Creek in Sydney.
'After an early start leaving from Long Point my family and I arrived at the course ready to race. I was nervous and excited at the same time even though it was my second time running at this event.," he said.
" The course was over 3km and I got off to a pretty good start. Unfortunately during the race I rolled my ankle and was unable to complete the course. I was picked up by the marshals and taken to the finish line.
"My classmates from 5T were watching live on the stream and my Mum had to call my teacher and let him know what happened as they could not see me anymore running the race. I still had a great day and will be training even harder during the next year to try and make it there again next year."
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.