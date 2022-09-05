The Singleton Argus
Singleton Public School students enjoying their sporting success at inter-school competitions

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
Updated September 6 2022 - 1:09am, first published September 5 2022 - 11:03pm
Max Tanner, Eli Smith, Cayden Penfold, Henry Cooper will be heading to Sydney next terms for the state finals of the junior boys relay. Picture supplied.
Nate Vesper and Alexis Kearney. Picture Louise Nichols.

Students at Singleton Public School have enjoyed a busy winter sports season and welcomed the return of inter-school competitions after the last two years of restrictions due to COVID-19.

