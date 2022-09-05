The Singleton Roosters have won the AFL Hunter Central Coast's Youth Girls 15 premiership with a 33-point emphatic grand final win over Cardiff on Sunday.
No Lockdowns or floods could dampen this team's enthusiasm. The undefeated line-up kept the Hawks goalless until the final quarter to secure the memorable win before adoring family members and supporters at Feighan Oval.
"This team continues to impress all before them," proud coach Alex Tigani explained. "It is the second time this group has gone undefeated and the third time they have finished on top but we have also had four floods and a lockdown since our last premiership so the resilience of this squad should also be recognised."
A total of 16 members of the side balanced their season with representative duties for the undefeated Hunter Country team while six also travelled to Albury in May for the NSW All Schools Championships.
Neyland returned to Albury in July to represent the NSW line-up at national level and was rewarded the best on ground medal.
Forwards Ella Radmacher and Milly Morgan finished with two goals with singles to Ella McLeod and Sienna Harley while defender Milla Hauville, also a leader with the Singleton Strikers, accepted the premiership cup as winning captain.
"A special thanks to all of our club officials, our team manager Amanda Clydsdale and my assistant coach Daltyn McCartney for all your tireless efforts in 2022," Tigani concluded.
