Singleton Roosters won the AFL Hunter Central Coast's Youth Girls 15 premiership against Cardiff on Sunday

Updated September 5 2022 - 11:56pm, first published 11:54pm
Singleton Roosters celebrate the 2022 AFL Hunter Central Coast Youth Girls 15 premiership win over Cardiff. Picture supplied.

The Singleton Roosters have won the AFL Hunter Central Coast's Youth Girls 15 premiership with a 33-point emphatic grand final win over Cardiff on Sunday.

