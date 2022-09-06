STEM MAD students' success

This week three students from St Catherine's Catholic College have represented the Maitland/Newcastle Diocese in Melbourne at the STEM MAD.
STEM MAD (Science Technology Engineering Mathematics Making A Difference) is a national competition designed to acknowledge and promote STEM learning initiatives that address real-world problems and demonstrate how students in Catholic schools can take action that matters.
This year students in years 9 and 10 undertook the STEM MAD challenge to present an innovative product that will make a difference to others or the environment.
The students took up the challenge with the goals to Make A Difference.
Through this challenge innovations included a wrist band that stored information that could be used by emergency services to notify family members; a modifiable knee brace that used 3D printing making it more accessible and cheaper to manufacture; a motorised seat for elderly people to allow for higher levels of inclusivity; a monitor for new born babies to alert parents if their baby stops breathing in the prevention of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome; a gate alarm that is installed on pool fences that uses lasers to send alerts to home owners if the gate is left ajar; and a bin that indicates whether in needs to be emptied or not via a series of lights using ultrasonic sensors.
Students were to submit their product innovations via video and were judged on their capacity to:
A number of schools from across the diocese entered into the competition with one team being selected to represent the Diocese of Maitland/Newcastle in Melbourne.
From the judging it was announced that students from St Catherine's will be the representatives in Melbourne at the National Catholic Education Commission (NCEC) Conference.
The St Catherine's students, Hayley Bolam, Sarah Hawreluk and Marwa Arain (pictured) were selected with their product innovation the "Big Brain Bin (BBB)".
In this product a sensor is fitted within a standard garbage bin which alert cleaning staff to when bins require emptying and to gather data around areas that require more rubbish receptacles.
This senor system utilised ultrasonic components and Arduino technology that the students had to learn and code. The use of Arduino for this project was to provide a manageable, cheap and reliable systems that can be utilised within schools and general public areas.
Teacher Aaron Campbell said "We are very proud of all students involved in the STEM MAD competition especially these students who will travelling down to Melbourne to represent Maitland/Newcastle and St Catherine's."
