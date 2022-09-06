STEM MAD students' success

Through this challenge innovations included a wrist band that stored information that could be used by emergency services to notify family members; a modifiable knee brace that used 3D printing making it more accessible and cheaper to manufacture; a motorised seat for elderly people to allow for higher levels of inclusivity; a monitor for new born babies to alert parents if their baby stops breathing in the prevention of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome; a gate alarm that is installed on pool fences that uses lasers to send alerts to home owners if the gate is left ajar; and a bin that indicates whether in needs to be emptied or not via a series of lights using ultrasonic sensors.