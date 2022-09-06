There's been plenty of focus on Council's commitment to sustainability in recent years, and it's great for our community be recognised by movements such as the Cities Power Partnership as we completed the first of five pledges with the installation of solar panels on Council facilities.
While there are even more achievements and initiatives underway, the difficulty with sustainability and climate change is that it seems so big and any action we take can feel too insignificant.
We know that sustainability in all its forms - economic, social and environmental - is important to our community, and that's why we want to make it easy for everyone to take those small steps that add up to big achievements.
With that in mind, there's a whole range of events and programs happening this spring to help you tackle your clutter and help the environment.
For the first time, we're teaming up with the Clothing Exchange for a fun day of free clothes swapping at Singleton Civic Centre on September, 10, 2022 from 11am to 1pm.
Clothes swaps are a clever and thrifty way to update your wardrobe by saving money while making the world a better place. If you have good quality garments you wish to swap, this is the perfect opportunity to find them a new home - and perhaps score a new outfit for yourself. You can find out more at www.events.clothingexchange.com.au
Our next tyre drop off day will be on 12 November, when Singleton residents can drop off up to four motorbike, car, 4WD or light truck tyres at Singleton Waste Management Facility for free. More than 80 per cent of each tyre we collect will be recycled for use in projects such as road production, playground and sporting surfaces, civil infrastructure, and engineering projects.
And you can start planning for our annual Bulk Waste Collection from 31 October to 25 November. Look out for more information that will be coming to your letter box, or follow Council's Facebook page.
We're also helping you to tackle your energy use with a Save Power Kit available to borrow from Singleton Public Library.
The Save Power Kit contains tools to help you identify the biggest energy users in your home to cut your energy bill and save money. All Library members can borrow the kit for free for a period of one week.
If everyone takes just one small step, we can continue to make an even bigger impact on our environment. You can find out more information at Council's Sustainability Hub on our website.
Cr Sue Moore is the Mayor of Singleton
