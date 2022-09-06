The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News

Singleton Council's clothes swap event a clever and thrifty way to update your wardrobe

Updated September 7 2022 - 12:12am, first published September 6 2022 - 11:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There's been plenty of focus on Council's commitment to sustainability in recent years, and it's great for our community be recognised by movements such as the Cities Power Partnership as we completed the first of five pledges with the installation of solar panels on Council facilities.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.