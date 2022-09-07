Tucked away just behind All Saints Anglican Church is a special place that provides vital services to local families in need.
Singleton Family Support, a not-for-profit community organisation, has been quietly going about its work in is almost serene location for many years.
For those who have used its services the organisation is a life saver or life changer for families in crisis or in need of a place to come to to learn parenting skills or to seek assistance in accessing other family services.
Art therapy and dance sessions, play groups and parenting skill groups and so much more Singleton Family Support is a true hub for the community.
And these services have been stretched to the max during the COVID pandemic especially during the lockdowns.
"We tried as best as we could to adapt to doing as much as possible online but many of our families simply don't have access to the internet and they rely on our face-to-face contact to survive," said Singleton Family Support's acting manager Lindsay Smith.
"So our resources have been put to the test in the last few years and we are grateful to the NSW government and our wonderful community donors for funding to keep these vital services going."
Minister for Emergency Services and Resilience and Minister for Flood Recovery Steph Cooke visited Singleton Family Support on Tuesday to deliver the good news that the said the group will receive $49,500 to increase their staffing capacity.
"This funding program has been specifically designed to support the work of locally based organisations which helped their communities during the COVID-19 lockdowns in 2020 and 2021," Ms Cooke said.
Member for Upper Hunter Dave Layzell said the organisation has been struggling under the pressure of increased workloads since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"As COVID-19 restrictions have eased, the number of referrals Singleton Family Support Scheme has received from individuals, families and other service providers has increased," Mr Layzell said.
"The additional staffing will enable this fantastic organisation to provide more case management, counselling and group work.
"This will help the organisation respond to community need, but also improve the resilience and capacity of local families to face future disasters."
On Tuesday Minister Cooke and Mr Layzell were taken on a tour of the facilities including a visit to the Thread Together clothing outlet.
Singleton Family Support has partnered with Thread Together for the past 18 months providing new clothing for their clients.
Thread Together collects end-of-line brand new stock from fashion retailers around the country. With the support of volunteers, the clothes are sorted in readiness to be distributed to organisations like Singleton Family Support. On its website Threat Together describes itself as an ethical response to fashion excess.
Singleton Family Support simply order the clothes they need online and it is shipped from Thread Together's Sydney depot. The Minister spoke about her visit to the depot earlier in the week and being amazed at the support from the fashion industry but just as importantly the volunteers who made it all come together.
"We can offer our clients beautiful designer clothing from 'The Hut' our on site fashion outlet and this service has been so well received especially like times around school formals and other special occasions," said Ms Smith.
"It is wonderful to see our clients visit The Hut and find clothes they are very proud to own and wear.
"Plus we are using clothing that would otherwise end up in landfill which means we are helping our families and the environment."
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
