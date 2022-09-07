4 Fun ways to celebrate Father's Day in Australia

It's almost that first Sunday of September, otherwise known as Father's Day! Father's Day in Australia differs from the United States and the United Kingdom, as they celebrate on the of June 18 which is generally a lovely Summer's day in the northern hemisphere. However, if we followed suit over here in Australia, this day would fall at the beginning of a cold winter. That's why here in Australia, we celebrate Father's Day in the springtime!

There is so much to do in this lovely country of ours, that it's practically impossible to not spend time out in the gorgeous outdoors. So this year, take an unusual but unforgettable approach to your Father's Day gifts. After you've given Dad his present, why not try also giving him an experience he won't forget? Follow along to find out what adventure you and your family should go on this Father's Day 2022.

1. Take Dad out for a long weekend

There is truly nothing better than an excuse to take a long weekend, and what better time for a trip than Father's Day? As the spring air starts to melt away that winter chill, why not take advantage and get Dad out of the city for a relaxing family weekend getaway?



Take the Friday and the Monday off on Father's Day weekend and head out to the country for some time away from the city. Australia has so many beautiful spots to get lost in, so whether you're a bushwalking kind of family or a lie-by-the-beach sort of family, there's a cosy little nook just waiting for you and your folks to find.

Our Dads spend their lives looking after us. From the early days when they would carefully bandage up our scraped knees, to the teenage years when they would pick you up from parties they didn't know about.



And even in the adult years, a Dad's work is never done, even when you're out of sight, you're never out of mind. So taking your family away for some rest and relaxation together is the perfect way to celebrate your Dad this year. You may have to listen to a few winding tales told by him, but hey, that's all part of the experience!

2. Prepare a Dad-centric Father's Day scavenger hunt

In a slight change of pace to a slow weekend away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life, this year, why not plan a Dad-centric scavenger hunt? This includes clues all focused on your Father and all his favourite things. Questions could centre around his favourite food or restaurant, his friends, or anything else that'll be sure to make his day. Get the whole family involved for some healthy competition and let's see who knows Dad best!

The great thing about this scavenger hunt is it is completely tailored to you and your family, not just with the questions, but also the size. If your family still has little children then why not keep the scavenger hunt a little closer to home?



However, if your family is now exclusively overrun by adults, then all bets are off. Turn the scavenger hunt into a city-wide adventure with the losing team buying dinner and the winning team gaining bragging rights, and of course, the "Child Of The Year" Award.

3. Get the Dads together for a barbeque

Do you know what's more fun than one Dad? Ten Dads! Or perhaps even more? A Father-filled barbeque is sure to be an afternoon of great food and terrible Dad jokes. Enjoy a slow Sunday with friends and family as you all gather together to celebrate that special person in your life.



Watch as your Dad swaps stories with another over a sausage or two and drinks clink together in merriment. Father's Day is all about celebrating your old man in a way that he would love, and loving a barbeque is just embedded into the DNA of all fathers.

A great barbeque is something Australians instinctively know how to pull off, and as a result, this particular Father's Day celebration is sure to be one that he'll remember for years to come. As the everyday stresses are washed away for a day of fun and celebration, remember to give your Dad a hug and say "Happy Father's day Dad, I love you."

Have a Dad themed picnic

Who says that fun has to be high maintenance? You can absolutely take a chilled-out, lazy Sunday approach to this Father's Day by taking Dad out for a picnic. But say goodbye to typical salad sandwiches and cut-up fruit slices, because this is a Dad themed day.

If Dad loves a roast, then guess what's getting packed in your picnic basket? Nothing is too ridiculous, and ideally all your picnic and finger foods should be all about Dad. Maybe even bring along a Dad-themed question and answer game for some added entertainment. Whichever family member knows the most about him wins, and losers have to do the clean-up when you get home.

Taking the time to actually sit down with your family and enjoy some genuine quality time with them can be so priceless. Though previous years have been overshadowed by the pandemic, with life transitioning into a new state of COVID-normalcy, many of us are just anxious to get out and about with the people we love again. That's exactly what makes this picnic idea such a game changer for Father's Day.

This Father's Day it's time to remind your Dad just how much you love him. Remember how important quality time is, but remember to put your own creative spin on how you actually spend that time.