The discovery of a legless lizard on the site of a proposed coalmine extension in the Upper Hunter simply delayed the approval decision by a couple weeks.
As on Tuesday the Independent Planing Commission (IPC) gave the tick of approval to a major expansion of MACH Energy's Mount Pleasant open cut near Muswellbrook.
The mine can now continue to operate until 2048 and extract an additional 448 million tonnes of coal - making the site the biggest open cut in the Upper Hunter.
According to the IPC the mine is approved with 'strict conditions' that will mitigate air and noise pollution, historic heritage will be managed and any harm to Aboriginal cultural heritage can be acceptably managed through conditions of consent.
The IPC said greenhouse gas emissions for the Project have been adequately estimated and are permissible in the context of the current climate change policy framework.
Concluding its reasons for approval the Commission said the Project would have a net positive economic impact in relation to employment through the provision of up to an average of 447 direct and indirect full time equivalent (FTE) jobs in the Muswellbrook and Upper Hunter LGAs, 643 FTE jobs in the wider Hunter Valley region, and 444 FTE jobs elsewhere in NSW.
Commenting on the approval Members of Denman Aberdeen Muswellbrook Scone Healthy Environment Group Inc (DAMS HEG Inc) said they are deeply saddened by the IPC' obscene decision to accept the Department of Planning and Environment's approval of foreign owned MACH Energy's expansion of the Mt Pleasant coalmine to 2048, at double its current rate of production.
"This decision was made against the expert advice of former Australian chief scientist, Professor Penny Sackett who made all parties understand the reality and significance of climate change. Other independent experts provided compelling evidence with respect to air quality, social impact, visual amenity, groundwater, biodiversity and workforce transition," said Wendy Wales, member of DAMS HEG Inc.
Also damning in his view of the IPC decision to approve the mine's expansion was Native Title applicant for the Plains Clan of the Wonnarua People, Scott Franks who said the mine would destroy 3500 registered Aboriginal sites.
"This mine's expansion will see my peoples' cultural heritage being wiped off the face of the earth," he said.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
