Hunter Central Coast Junior AFL: Singleton Roosters 15 years girls lift cup to cap off second undefeated season

September 7 2022 - 5:00pm
Singleton Roosters celebrate the 2022 AFL Hunter Central Coast Youth Girls 15 premiership win over Cardiff last weekend. Picture supplied.

The Singleton Roosters have won the AFL Hunter Central Coast's Youth Girls 15 premiership with a 33-point emphatic grand final win over Cardiff on Sunday.

