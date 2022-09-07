After a long wet season many of Singleton's football finals were completed on the weekend.
It was once again a disrupted season this time less due to COVID but more due to the continuing wet weather and a flood in Singleton in July.
Locally grounds were impacted and and often closed for training sessions.
For the Singleton Strikers senior club they were forced to move their home games to Civic Park because the wet delayed work on the upgrade to Howe Park.
Players, coaches and supporters were out in force to cheer on their teams at AFL, rugby union and rugby league.
For the Singleton Strikers football club that was looking forward to their first Strikers Premier U18's final in over 20 years the game against Belmont Swansea at Blacksmiths Oval was washed out.
An update on that game was yet to be posted online.
Junior Singleton Rugby Bulls players the finals were played in wet and cold conditions with both the U10s and U16 teams being defeated despite two gusty performances by the Bulls players.
For the junior Singleton Greyhounds the U12 Division 3 team were triumphant defeating the Belmont North Sharks 14-12.
In other grand final games the U16 boys first division lost to the Scone Thoroughbreds 16-6.
The team was thrilled to have made the grand final and become this season's runners-up.
In the U13WT The Greyhounds put in another phenomenal effort.
They fought hard to the final whistle and left it all out on the field.
Making a grand final in their first season of competition was a massive achievement and shows the hard work you have all put in along the way.
The team lost to Wests 20-12.
Unfortunately it wasn't to be for the U11 Reds in their finals.
It was a hard fought game in wet and cold conditions and the boys gave it their all.
