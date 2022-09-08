Who would want to be an event manager these days? First we had the lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic and now we have never ending wet weather.
The combination of COVID and the big wet has made planning major events extremely difficult.
So the Northern Agricultural Association (NAA) committee, who organise and run the annual Singleton Show, have been tossing up whether or not to hold their springtime show which hasn't been held since 2019.
That year the district was in the grip of a severe drought this time around its the wet weather that is causing all the headaches.
A working bee held on the ground last month convinced the committee the show will go ahead with at this stage only one event has been a confirmed cancellation the campdraft.
That means come Friday, September 23 and Saturday, September 24 the showground will once again be a hive of activity.
NAA president, David Williams confirmed the show would definitely go ahead rain, hail or shine and hopefully the latter.
The pavilions will be open with plenty on display, the showgirl competition is now the Singleton Show Young Woman 2022 and entries are still open.
There will be a Fashions in Field to be judged on the Saturday with categories for Best Dressed Juniors, Trendy Teen, Lady of the Day and Gentleman of the Day.
Plus all the agricultural competitions for dairy and beef cattle to be judged in the new multi-purpose shed located adjacent to Church Street.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
