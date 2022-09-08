Coal miners throughout the Hunter Valley and beyond have had to wait over two long years for the return of the traditional battle of the mines in the annual A-Plus Contracting Hunter Valley Mining Charity Rugby League Day in support of the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service.
Each year the event continues to grow in popularity and despite multiple postponements due to pandemic restrictions and adverse weather conditions all roads will lead to Pirtek Park Singleton on Saturday, September 17 for what will be a return to normality.
The day will see 13 men's teams and two women's teams battling it out for bragging rights and the converted Charity Shield. All teams will compete in a 10's format competition with 10 players on the field playing 10-minute halves. Each men's team will play a minimum of two games before the highest points scorer in each pool will advance through to a sudden death semi-final, before the winner of each semi competes in the Grand Final. Whilst the women's will battle it out in a best of three series as part of the Women in Mining Championship.
Whilst the focus of the day will be on the action happening on the field, the importance of the day is not lost on the players or spectators with $120,000 raised at the last event in October 2019 for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service. Event Manager and the Rescue Helicopter Service's Regional Partnerships Officer, Danny Eather believes that despite the multiple postponements that the day is still going to be a resounding success given the continued support of participants, event partners and sponsors.
"I like many was disappointed that we had to postpone the event multiple times during these past two years, for the right reasons of course, how since announcing the return of the event back to the calendar the anticipation has been building. I am so looking forward to stand on the hill at Pirtek Park seeing a full field of participants and spectators." said Mr Eather
"The continued support we have received from the players, our sponsors and the wider community has been heartening and I guess that is why the event has grown to become the highlight of the local events calendar. This event offers something for everyone and ultimately celebrate the community's love of rugby league, local miners and the vital lifesaving work undertaken by their Rescue Helicopter."
Westpac Rescue Helicopter CEO Richard Jones OAM echoed Mr Eather's sentiments about the event.
"The rugby league community and mining industry have always been great supporters of the Service. This event brings both groups together in a unique competition in support of the Rescue Helicopter and we greatly appreciate the ongoing support of sponsors, players and spectators,' Jones said. "Personally, I cannot thank the community enough, not only for their support but also their understanding during the challenging times we have navigated during the past two years."
All the action of the day will commence from 9am with the first of pool games kicking off, with the finals expected to get underway at 4pm. Off the field there will be children's activities, giveaways and additional fundraise by way of raffles.
Entry is just $10 per person with those 16 years and under free of charge. Prepurchase of tickets via the website is strongly encouraged to reduce congestion at entry. Tickets can be purchased at www.charityrugbyleagueday.com.au/tickets
This event would not be possible without the continued support of event partners A-Plus Contracting, Australian Mine Services, Jennings Print, Mine Super, Pirtek, Slater & Gordon, Tyre Doctor, All-Pro, Hunter Valley Operations, NSW Mining, Mader NSW, Yancoal, Bowers Heavy Haulage, Coal Services, Oiltest Walton Mining Services, Harvey Norman, At The Coalface and Singleton Rugby League Club
