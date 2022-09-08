The day will see 13 men's teams and two women's teams battling it out for bragging rights and the converted Charity Shield. All teams will compete in a 10's format competition with 10 players on the field playing 10-minute halves. Each men's team will play a minimum of two games before the highest points scorer in each pool will advance through to a sudden death semi-final, before the winner of each semi competes in the Grand Final. Whilst the women's will battle it out in a best of three series as part of the Women in Mining Championship.