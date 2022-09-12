The benefits of choosing a lab-grown diamond engagement ring

The benefits of choosing a lab-grown diamond engagement ring

With people becoming more and more conscious about the products that they consume and the places that they shop, it seems as though more people are investing interest in lab-grown diamond jewellery over traditionally mined diamond jewellery.



Lab-grown diamonds are the same as regular diamonds with one key difference, they are produced in the confines of a laboratory rather than mined from the earth's inner crust.

While some turn their nose up at lab-grown diamonds, others have been more than enthusiastic about embracing these lab-created beauties, particularly, when shopping for engagement rings. And with so many great incentives it is not hard to see why couples have gone the lab-grown diamond ring route when deciding to pop the question.

Read on as we unpack all the benefits of choosing a lab-grown diamond engagement ring over a naturally mined one.

They're more affordable

On the surface, diamonds appear to be in abundance when it comes to supply, however, that doesn't mean they aren't rare. Mined diamonds take thousands of years to form, this naturally makes them incredibly hard to come by which in turn affects their price. Couple this with the heavy machinery and manpower required to source them, and diamonds have garnered a reputation as one of the most expensive chemical compounds on this earth.

Given that lab-grown diamonds are produced in a controlled laboratory environment with less manpower required and can be produced more frequently diamond experts estimate that lab-grown diamonds are between 30 and 40% less expensive than their mined counterparts.

More bang for your buck

Diamonds may be strongly admired for their eternal beauty, however, that is not to say they do not have their flaws. To the naked eye, most diamonds appear perfect. But if you were to take a magnifying glass and inspect the stone more closely you will discover that most have minor imperfections such as inclusions (chips and small black specks) and slight tinges of colour. These imperfections are a normal part of the formation process and occur when carbon fails to crystalise.

While near-perfect mined diamonds do exist, If you were to purchase one that was both internally flawless and colourless it would almost double the stone's price. With lab-grown diamonds being produced in a controlled laboratory environment it essentially means that jewellers have much more control over the quality of a lab-grown diamond, meaning your engagement ring is less likely to feature inclusions and tend to boast less colour while also costing you less.

They are more ethical and eco-friendly

Perhaps one of the biggest reasons people tend to gravitate towards lab-grown diamonds over naturally mined diamonds is that they are the more ethical choice. When companies mine diamonds the energy required to do so is quite substantial, pair that with the environmental impact that mining has on the world around us and you will discover that the diamond industry is not the most sustainable.