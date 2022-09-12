The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News

Emergency services respond to single vehicle accident on Tuesday morning

Updated September 13 2022 - 3:00am, first published September 12 2022 - 11:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture Singleton Fire & Rescue.

On Tuesday morning around 6:45am Singleton Fire & Rescue, Darlington Rural Fire Service, Singleton Ambulance and Rescue, Singleton Police and Hunter Valley Highway Patrol responded to reports of a vehicle leaving the road and coming to rest on its side.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.