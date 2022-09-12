On Tuesday morning around 6:45am Singleton Fire & Rescue, Darlington Rural Fire Service, Singleton Ambulance and Rescue, Singleton Police and Hunter Valley Highway Patrol responded to reports of a vehicle leaving the road and coming to rest on its side.
Emergency services arrived and found a single vehicle had left the road going through the guard rail and came to rest on its side with a single occupant.
The driver was transported via road ambulance.
