Students from Singleton Public School have returned home with runner-up medals from the state finals of the NSW Primary Schools Sports Association's (PSSA) Bryan Palmer Shield.
The rugby knock-out competition is open to all primary schools in NSW with the finals held on Friday, September 9 at the home of the NSW Waratahs at the UNSW in Daceyville.
The SPS team coached by teacher Pippa Manton consisted of 16 students from years 5 and 6 and included one female player Alexis Kearney.
Alexis who is in year 6 has enjoyed a particularly successful sporting year having played at state PSSA competitions for netball and rugby.
She was recently named in the 2022 NSW PSSA girls rugby 7s 'merit' team because there is no interstate competition but the students were selected on their playing merit for the state.
To make the state finals the school's rugby team defeated Valentine, East Maitland and Dungog to win the Hunter region.
This meant they made the state finals where they first defeated Inverell Public School before going into the final against a very well drilled Newport Public School team.
The Singleton students were all in agreement saying Newport played a big kicking game which gave them the edge.
"But we played well to come second in the state," said co-captain Matthew Green.
A number of the team play for the Singleton Junior Rugby Bulls while others play rugby league.
They all agreed a highlight was visiting Sydney and especially the home of the NSW Waratahs.
They enjoyed getting autographs from members of the Waratahs and visiting their training facilities.
Coach, Ms Manton, herself a former rugby 7s and ALF player, said it was a wonderful experience to see the team do so well at state level.
"We are just so pleased with how they played as a team and it is really worth celebrating coming second in the state," she said.
"So well done to the students - it was a fantastic effort."
In the competition the scrums and line-outs are not contested.
Team members: Matt Green, Vincent Louw, Knox Watkins, Harry Middlebrook, Logan George, Jake Richards, Jake Street, Levi Payne, Lachlan Grosser, Flynn Squires, Alexis Kearney, Jax Knight, Flynn Fragar, Matt Chilcott, Alex Monk and Nate Vesper.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
