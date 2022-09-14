The Singleton Argus
Singleton Public School students claim runner-up medals at state finals of the Bryan Palmer Shield rugby knock-out

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
Updated September 14 2022 - 10:42am, first published 4:00am
Singleton Public School's rugby team that came runner-up in the Bryan Palmer Shield with their coach teacher Pippa Manton. Picture supplied.

Students from Singleton Public School have returned home with runner-up medals from the state finals of the NSW Primary Schools Sports Association's (PSSA) Bryan Palmer Shield.

