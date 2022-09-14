New protection claim lodged

The fight to protect Aboriginal cultural heritage in the Upper Hunter continued last week when the Plains Clan of the Wonnarua People (PCWP) lodged a section 10 claim with the Federal government covering the Mount Pleasant mine's footprint near Muswellbrook.
This protection claim came just days after MACH Energy's Mount Pleasant coalmine had received approval from the NSW Independent Planing Commission (IPC) for a major expansion of their operations.
The mine can now continue to operate until 2048 and extract an additional 448 million tonnes of coal - making the site the biggest open cut in the Upper Hunter.
News of that approval resulted in a decision by members of the PCWP to apply for the S10 claim under the Federal Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Heritage Protection Act .
A similar claim made by the PCWP in 2020 covering the Ravensworth Estate is still awaiting a decision from the Federal Minister for Environment Tanya Plibersek.
This latest claim by the PCWP, who are the Native Title applicants, comes after they presented their concerns to the IPC about the continued loss of their cultural heritage in the Upper Hunter.
"We now have just three per cent of our country left untouched," said PCWP spokesman Scott Franks.
"Thats simply not good enough and now the IPC has approved a mine expansion covering land we know is home to 3500 cultural sites.
"We've seen the systematic and cumulative destruction of our lores and customs in our country by mining operations across the Hunter Valley. No longer can this be accepted by the PCWP."
The S10 claim also covers an area known as The Pocket which includes land on BHP's Mount Arthur mine.
Mr Franks described that site as containing a smaller massacre site of a Men's site.
According to the IPC the mine is approved with 'strict conditions' that will mitigate air and noise pollution, historic heritage will be managed and any harm to Aboriginal cultural heritage can be acceptably managed through conditions of consent.
The IPC said greenhouse gas emissions for the Project have been adequately estimated and are permissible in the context of the current climate change policy framework.
Concluding its reasons for approval the Commission said the Project would have a net positive economic impact in relation to employment through the provision of up to an average of 447 direct and indirect full time equivalent (FTE) jobs in the Muswellbrook and Upper Hunter LGAs, 643 FTE jobs in the wider Hunter Valley region, and 444 FTE jobs elsewhere in NSW.
