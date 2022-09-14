Light weaner steers dearer

MAITLAND
This week 325 cattle were yarded. The yarding was made up of 300 trade/weaner cattle and 25 export. The majority of the yarding was lightweight weaners. No yearling cattle here today.
Weaner steers up to 250kgs 500 to 750c/kg, average 670c/kg; Weaner steers 250-300kgs 490 to 715c/kg, avg 630c/kg; Weaner steers +300kgs 420 to 660c/kg, avg 590c/kg; Weaner heifers up to 250kgs 500 to 660c/kg, avg 600c/kg; Weaner heifers 250-300kgs 480 to 640c/kg, avg 580c/kg; Weaner heifers +300kgs 490 to 565c/kg, avg 540c/kg; Grown steers 415 to 470c/kg; Cows 180 to 395 for restocker cows.
Bowe & Lidbury will hold their Wollombi Spring Hobby Farmers sale on September 24 at Wollombi saleyards.
SINGLETON
Singleton numbers increased significantly to 889 good quality cattle which included very good drafts of weaner cattle. This reflected in the positive results through the weaner sales, mainly in the steer category. All the regular buyers attended and operated in a sale of varying trends, one that favored the steer weaner sales as opposed to the heifer portion, which saw an easing in trends.
Light steer weaners saw dearer trends to see rises of up to 10c/kg for the lead steers .Heifers not as much with trends declining. The lead of the heifer portion saw a 20c/kg reduction on the best of that category.
Yearling steers to backgrounders held firm with the better end of the feeders to 560c/kg. Yearling heifers saw much the same trends with the better bred feeders only a touch dearer than the last market. Processor veal made 500c to 556c/kg. Drafts of the yearling cattle did see a reduction in quality through some of the drafts.
Grown heifers to process sold to slightly cheaper trends with no grown steers to report. Cows also sold to slightly cheaper trends.
KEMPSEY
A very mixed yarding of 580 head with some of the lighter cattle showing the affects of winter. Heavy bulls sold to 425c/kg to average 337c/kg.
A small yarding of 40 cows sold to a top of 366.2c/kg going to processors with the average price at the sale being 335c/kg.
In the grown steer pens over 400kg the top price was 550c/kg to average 460c/kg. Steers 280-400kg topped at 615c/kg. Steers 200-280kg topped at 760c/kg to average 610c/kg.
In the lighter steers under 200kg the top price was paid for Angus steers at 785c/kg to average 683c/kg.
In the heifers 300-400kg the top price was 580c/kg to average 437c/kg. Heifers 200-300kg top price was 640c/kg to average 540c/kg.
In the lighter heifers under 200kg the top price was 762c/kg to average just under 600c/kg.
Kempsey Stock & Land will be holding an Extra Store and Breeder sale on September 24 from 12:00pm. They will be holding their Steer and Bullock sale on November 10. from 8:00am with an expected yarding of 1000 head.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.