Her portrait was hung in so many civic centres, think town halls and CWA rooms, allowing her to quite literally watch over us for seven decades.
She appeared on our currency and until 1974 our national anthem was 'God Save the Queen' making her presence in our lives very real and constant.
All this has changed following her death last week and the proclamation that her son Charles is now our king.
For those who remember the Queen's visits to Australia, in particular her first in 1954, her passing has prompted much discussion about the future of the monarchy and just as much reminiscing about all those royal encounters.
For former Singleton councillor, chairman of Singleton Tidy Towns Committee and avid local historian Lyn MacBain news the Queen had died brought back memories of her parents, grand parents and a bygone era in Australia.
"She belonged to that generation who had lived through World War 2 and all that that meant in terms of resilience and welcoming the new world order that came after the war," she said.
"I felt a great sadness thinking about her connection to my family in the way that it takes you back decades and the stories that were told.
"We have to remember those times, as history is so important, as it shapes us today is so many ways."
Mrs MacBain was at lunch on Friday with a number of her Tidy Town Committee friends and they all had a 'royal' story to tell.
"Ask most people of a certain age and they have a royal story that usually involves waiting in the sun somewhere in Australia for her arrival," she said.
So many people waited patiently lining streets and sporting fields to catch a glimpse of the famous royal wave. And often it was only a glimpse as the royal party swept past.
For Mrs MacBain her brush with royalty was at the former Sydney Showground in Randwick when Queen Elizabeth first visited Australia.
Her father was a member of a pipe band that piped the Queen onto the showground.
"Because he was a piper my family were lucky enough to get some good seats at the event," she said.
"I would have been nearly three-years-old and was with my mother and grand mother as we watched the Queen's arrival and she walked past us and I reached out to touch her brightly coloured dress.
"This caused a quite a stir for my family who were worried I would grab the dress and I was quickly prevented from doing such a naughty act. That become one of our family's royal stories."
Mrs MacBain describes herself as a traditionalist who values history as knowing what we have been through has such an influence of us today.
History provides lessons from which we can learn so we do not repeat past mistakes and failures, she said.
"There has been generational impacts of the Royal family. You know some people dislike the monarchy because of those impacts but most people liked Queen Elizabeth," she said.
As to why they liked her Mrs MacBain said it was because she was adaptive - she could move with the times.
"I think that was one of her real strengths and something I could not imagine her father King George VI being as capable as his daughter.
"Different generations I know but the Queen showed us how to move with the times."
For now Mrs MacBain is thinking about her family now in mourning saying we have to remember she was a mum, a grand mother and great grand mother and her family will be feeling her loss ver deeply.
"Family was so important to her and she keep everything going through the good and tough times, which was another of her strengths," she said.
Another local memory comes from the Drinan family, 'The Wattle' Glendon Brook who have two very special letters from Queen Elizabeth marking the 100th birthday of two family matriarchs Florence (Flo) Drinan and Alma Miles.
Winn Drinan said both her mother-in-law Flo and her mother Alma were both monarchists who like so many took a keen interest in everything involving the royal family.
The late Mrs Drinan celebrated her 100th in 2007 having spent her married life living in Singleton and raising four children with her husband Bernie.
Mrs Drinan's mother Alma, who died earlier this year, turned 100 in 2020 and grew up in Dungog and lived in Gresford, Maitland and then at Elizabeth Gates Nursing Home in Singleton.
"Our family think it is very special to have these two letters from the Queen, she was a wonderful person who was loved by many and Flo and Alma were both thrilled when they received recognition from her when they each turned 100," she said.
Former Singleton resident and now long term Londoner Louise Porteus on Wednesday morning (AEST) stood near her home to watch the Queen's coffin and entourage passing by enroute from Northholt air base to Buckingham Palace.
"I thought I'd be part of history and go and see it. Glad I did - it did feel quite historic. This is probably the closest I've been to the Queen since the Porteus family visit to the Newcastle Showground in 1971. London feels very ceremonial at the moment," she said.
"Lots of crowds but no agro. The police were so friendly and laid back and worked well with the local volunteer security."
Louise is the daughter of former King Street Public School principal Jim Porteus who now lives on the Central Coast.
Singleton Council is inviting the community to sign the condolence book for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II from Wednesday morning at the Singleton Public Library.
Both hard-copy and digital condolence books will be available to sign during the official period of mourning for Her Majesty.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.