The King Street Public School community are delighted to announce the return of their popular Cracker Night to be held on this coming Friday, September 16.
Held on the school's ground the gates will open at 5:00pm with the firework show to start to 8:00pm.
Organised by the King Street Public School's P &C as one of their major fundraising events of the year unfortunately it has not been able to run for a couple of years due to restrictions in place for the COVID-19 pandemic.
"This year we are bringing it back and hoping to make it better than ever. We have organised, kids activities, market stalls, amazing food for the night and of course fireworks," said Prue Ballico from the P & C.
"Not only is the night a great fundraiser it is also a wonderful fun filled community event."
There will be pony rides, petting zoo, showbags, market stalls, fete activities, Lazer Tag, silent disco, food trucks and food stalls including wood fired pizza, icecream, lolly stall and children's entertainment. Coffee Alsortz Mobile Coffee Van will be in attendance.
The night is sponsored by Glencore and Singleton Diggers.
Tickets $5 per person and kids under 12 are free. Tickets for sale at the gate and cash only.
