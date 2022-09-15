It started as a birthday gift project to capture the essence of working dogs in a drawing.
Drawing lessons were organised and drawings made but it was the photographs of the farm dogs that captured Mandy Archibald's imagination and led her on a whole new creative path photographing her farm and surrounding bushland and its native flora and fauna at Murrurundi in the Upper Hunter.
"I wanted to give my father a drawing of some dogs for his 90th birthday. He loved dogs so that's how all this began. After taking some lessons and doing some drawings I found that I actually preferred to take photos and from there my new artistic passion was ignited," she said.
And it is a passion and one much loved by those who view her photos now numbering in the tens of thousands.
Farm life, horses, dogs, cattle and the beautiful natural surroundings including the Pages River and the small town of Murrurundi nestled in the foothills of the Great Dividing Range that has been home to Mandy and her husband Sandy Archibald for 20 years.
The Archibald family were living at Ellerston east of Scone on a 6000 acre property running Angus cattle and Merino sheep but its isolation with two young children saw the couple relocate to a 1300 acres farm under two kilometres from Murrurundi.
"Sandy and I had done a Grazing for Profit course and we started to think about the stresses and strain on family life running the larger farm. So we decided to downsize and just run cattle in a location closer to town," she said.
"It was the best decision for our family as our property 'Fernleigh' at Ellerston was 95 kilometre from town. This farm is not suited to sheep so we can concentrate on our Angus cattle herd."
Even before Mandy started her photography she was using her artistic flair in her business Fernleigh Yarn, a mail order knitwear business that operated for 15 years designing and manufacturing pure woollen knitwear that could be tumble dried and machine washed.
But capturing the farm and native animals she considers are her true talent. "I believe I have an eye for the good shot when it comes to animals - just instinctive in the way you know when and where to take the photo," she said.
She has won some local competitions and was asked to take the photos that now adorn the walls of the Murrurundi Hospital but really for her its the joy of taking the photos and seeing how they give joy to others.
Murrurundi gained much media attention during the 2016-2019 drought as the township ran out of water and the district's farmers were really struggling with the severity of the conditions.
Rain and the construction of the new town water supply pipeline have transformed the township.
"During that period I tried to take photographs that would bring joy and happiness to our community and lift our spirits as they were really tough times," she said.
"It was at this time that more people started to notice my photos that are posted on social media and if they helped people cope with the drought then that is a good thing."
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.