A pilot program aimed at attracting young people to a career in or volunteering for emergency services was launched in Singleton

By Louise Nichols
Updated September 16 2022 - 4:42am, first published September 15 2022 - 6:32am
PCYC sector manager James Frecklington, PCYC Singleton manager Dave Andrews, Hunter Valley Police District, Chief Inspector Joanne Shultz, Simone Dearing, co-ordination officer, Resilience NSW and Kylie Wallace, disaster readiness officer, Singleton Council. Picture Louise Nichols.

Singleton will be the site of the state's first program designed to provide young people with basic emergency services training.

