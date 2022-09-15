Singleton will be the site of the state's first program designed to provide young people with basic emergency services training.
Called the Singleton Emergency Services Internship the program was launched this week with successful applicants expected to start their training next month.
The internship is open to people aged 16 to 21 years who live ion the Singleton Local Government Area.
During the program participants will spend time receiving practical hands-on training with local emergency services such as the NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS), State Emergency Service (SES) police and the ambulance service as well as time learning about emergency response preparedness and recovery.
They will also the opportunity to obtain a first aid certificate during the eight week program that includes four hour sessions every Wednesday.
Speaking at the launch Hunter Valley Police District, chief inspector, Joanne Schultz said since the bushfires in 2019, the arrival of COVID-19 in 2020 and in the last 12 months numerous flood events the Singleton community really understand the need for local emergency services.
"These services be they provided by volunteers or professionals are absolutely vital for our communities," she said.
"To highlight that fact we were hoping to launch this program much earlier in the year, however it was delayed due to flooding. Singleton has such wonderful natural beauty but with that comes the risk of natural disasters.
"All the organisations involved in establishing and running the program hope young people will be keen to have a go and apply because this also about training the next generation of emergency responders."
Singleton PCYC Club applied for the $5000 to run the internship program came through the Singleton Council's Wellbeing and Connectedness Funding.
The internship is based on the PCYC's Rise-up and Fit for Services programs.
If it is successful in Singleton similar programs may be replicated across the state, said Inspector Shultz.
"We hope those who undertake the internship may even consider a career in emergency services," she said.
"As the program will provide them with skills in leadership, communication, emergency management."
It is hoped up to 15 people will undertaken the internship. For more information contact Singleton Council: 65787290 email: council@singleton.nsw.gov.au
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.