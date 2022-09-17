Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked by New South Wales Ambulance at 7:00am this morning to carry out an urgent primary response task to Merriwa where it was reported that a person had been trampled by her cow at the local show.
NSW Ambulance Paramedics arrived on scene and commenced treatment of the 16-year-old female who had suffered multiple rib fractures before being transported to Merriwa Hospital Helipad to meet with the helicopter.
The Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team have further stabilised the young lady prior to being airlifted to John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition for further treatment.
