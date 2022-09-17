The Singleton Argus
Incident at Merriwa Show - teenager trampled by a cow airlifted by WRHS to John Hunter Hospital

Updated September 17 2022
Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked by New South Wales Ambulance at 7:00am this morning to carry out an urgent primary response task to Merriwa where it was reported that a person had been trampled by her cow at the local show.

