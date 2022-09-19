The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News

Singleton Public School's students and teachers took on bright new colours at the school's popular P &C Colour Run

Updated September 20 2022 - 12:03am, first published September 19 2022 - 2:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

On Friday, September 9 there was a massive colour explosion at Singleton Public School. (SPS)

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.