On Friday, September 9 there was a massive colour explosion at Singleton Public School. (SPS)
The students were excited, and all came in the gates bouncing ready to go just after 9:00am.
The SPS P&C ran some activities through the morning including skipping, netball, the popular painted sponge throwing at teachers, chocolate toss and much more.
Water buckets, super soakers and very excited teachers, students and parents got everyone pumped with excitement, drenched and ready to take on the colour squirters around the course.
The sausage sizzle, nachos and baked goods from our 'superpowered' canteen, parent volunteers and the Lions Club managed to have everyone fed and energised for the day. Great work!
A big thank you to the P&C for their efforts in organising such a fabulous day.
