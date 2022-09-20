The Singleton Argus
Hunter Valley Mining Charity Rugby League Day was back with a bang and plenty of footy raising close to $90,000 for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
Updated September 20 2022 - 5:04am, first published 2:18am
Hunter Valley Mining Charity Rugby League champions the Mount Arthur Meerkats 22 who defeated the Bengalla Badgers 14. Picture supplied.

The long awaited return of the Hunter Valley Mining Charity Rugby League Day took place on Saturday at Singleton's home of league Pirtek Park.

