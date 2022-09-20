The long awaited return of the Hunter Valley Mining Charity Rugby League Day took place on Saturday at Singleton's home of league Pirtek Park.
Perfect weather conditions greeted the organisers, players, and visitors for a thrilling day of rugby with the men's final contested between two Muswellbrook based teams the Mount Arthur Meerkats and the Bengalla Badgers.
The Bengalla Badgers were making their third consecutive finals appearance whilst being the first time the Meerkats have appeared in the final series in the history of the event.
And the 'debutantes' took home the championship shield winning 22 to 14.
COVID-19 cancelled the day four times and flooding resulted in the event postponed yet again.
So when heavy rain arrived on Thursday night some of the organisers were worried yet again but their fears were allayed on Friday morning when they were greeted with clear skies and a predicted sunny Saturday.
Commenting on the event's successful return Danny Eather, Regional Partnerships Officer Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service said after the trying past two years it was great to see the event come back on the local event's calendar.
"The support of local miners towards the event has not wavered and it was a common response by all on the day as to how excited and relieved each and every participant was to be back at Pirtek Park participating in the much loved event," he said.
"For us at the Westpac Rescue Helicopter the event is not only about fund raising but it's also keeping the conversation happening about the vital work that we conduct throughout the entire Hunter Valley."
During the presentation, Luke Gardner of the Mount Arthur Meerkats, acknowledged all the players of the team for their efforts and spectators coming along to support the event. Luke also acknowledges the efforts by the volunteers.
Womens Champions, Hunter Hawkettes won the Coxons Women in Mining Series 2-1 over the Valley Vixens
Only 11 mens teams after last minute withdrawal by Saddlers Creek Sharks and Mangoola Grizzlies.
Crowd numbers were strong with Pirtek Park filling with plenty of spectators cheering on their family, friends and colleagues.
Early estimations are that approximately $90, 000 raised. Final fundraising tally will be confirmed in the coming weeks.
Once again the organisers said a huge thank you to the entire community for their support and all of our sponsors, A-Plus Contracting & Poly Welding, Australiasian Mining Service, Coxons, Tyre Doctor, Mine Super, Pirtek, Slater & Gordon, Jennings Print, Mader New South Wales, NSW Mining, Yancoal, Hunter Valley Operations, All-Pro, Bower's Heavy Haulage, Oiltest, Coal Services - Mines Rescue, Walton Mine Services, Kennards, Invent Air, At The Coalface and host venue Singleton United Rugby League Club
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
