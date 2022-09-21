Singleton Public School Year 6 student Zahra Tickell said she was pleased with her results in the 2022 Newcastle Permanent NSW Primary School Mathematics. Competition.
Describing the competition as not too bad and really just another test Zahra was among the Hunter region's Year 6 District Award winners.
She thanked her class teacher Mrs Merrick for helping her with her maths.
Apart from maths Zahra is a keen netballer and this year played in the Singleton Netball Association's girls 12s representative side.
She also enjoys drama and is one of the lead characters in the school's pantomime production Sleeping Beauty where she plays the jester.
Other local award winners included another Year 6 student at Singleton Public who achieved the highest score in the Hunter region in the competition.
Year 5 District Award winner was Levi Procter, St Catherine's Catholic College.
Students are given 45 minutes to complete 35 questions without help from calculators, rulers or other mathematical instruments.
Newcastle Permanent chief technology officer, Jodi Stapleton said we have some talented young mathematicians in our region. "This exam tests numeracy and problem-solving skills" she said. The Newcastle Permanent Primary School Mathematics Competition is the largest and longest running competition of its kind in Australia. More than half a million students have registered to participate since it started in 1981.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
