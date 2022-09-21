The Singleton Argus
Three Singleton students have excelled in the annual Newcastle Permanent NSW Primary School Mathematics Competition.

Updated September 27 2022 - 11:57pm, first published September 21 2022 - 12:01am
Singleton Public School Year 6 student Zahra Tickell said she was pleased with her results in the 2022 Newcastle Permanent NSW Primary School Mathematics. Competition.

