Fortunately for everyone involved in the staging of the 2022 Singleton Show a week of dry sunny weather has allowed outdoor preparations to take place.
On Wednesday morning the showground looked a picture freshly mowed grass and the setting up of the sideshows and rides and the pavilions all underway.
The weather forecast for Thursday is a concern but predictions on how much rain will fall and when it leaves the district remain just that predictions.
But after two years of cancelled shows, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, getting the event up and running again is a major achievement for all involved with the Northern Agricultural Association (NAA).
The campdraft and Friday night's bullride have been cancelled thanks to the continued wet weather but most of the regular show program will still be staged.
One thing the NAA want to stress to visitors is the fact there will be limited parking on the showground as the parking areas remain waterlogged.
So please plan beforehand - so you are not disappointed upon arrival when you are advised you are unable to park on the showground.
The official opening of the show will take place on the Friday night at 6:00pm and this will include the presentation of the Singleton Show Young Woman 2022.
Singleton Show Young Woman award was formerly known as the Singleton Showgirl and this year is the first competition run under the new judging arrangements.
After the opening there will be a working dog display and then a performance by FMX KAOS - an Australian International Freestyle Motocross Team.
At 7.30pm there will be a fireworks display and followed by live music by Jarred Taylor.
The popular bistro with its meals and bar facility will be open until 11pm.
Saturday's highlights include the Australian Wife Carrying Titles starting at 4pm, woodchop, Fashions in Field, Bluey and Bingo Live Experience, Farmers Challenge, post splitting and the Demolition Derby.
And more fireworks from 7.30pm.
