One of the highlights of being Mayor is the privilege of presiding over Australian citizenship ceremonies, when we celebrate those people who have come from around the world to make their homes and their lives not just in Australia, but in Singleton.
COVID restrictions have taken a toll on these ceremonies in recent years. So it was an extra special Australian Citizenship Day on 16 September when we welcomed 13 new citizens from Denmark, Finland, Germany, India, Jamaica, New Zealand, Philippines, South Africa and the United Kingdom at the event at Singleton Civic Centre.
On the 21st anniversary of Australian Citizenship Day, and in light of global events including the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, it's an opportune time for us all to reflect on our place in the world as Australians, and to appreciate how fortunate we are.
It's even more pertinent as we prepare for our NAIDOC Week Family Fun Day this Wednesday 28 September, to be held at Singleton Showground from 10am to 3pm.
NAIDOC Week is a time for us to all come together as a community to celebrate the rich history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, and nowhere is that more more significant than here in Singleton.
This year's theme - Get up! Stand up! Show up! - encourages all of us to champion institutional, structural, collaborative, and cooperative change while celebrating those who have already driven and led change in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities over generations.
After being postponed earlier this year due to flooding, the Singleton NAIDOC Week Family Fun Day will be a free day of activities including cultural activities, an Elders tent, Koori oke, jumping castles, face painting, Snake Tails Show, a free barbecue, more than 40 community and service stalls and more.
We can also celebrate those special people in our community who have achieved significant success with nominations now open for the Wambo Coal Singleton Hall of Fame.
In its 13th year, the Wambo Coal Singleton Hall of Fame recognises those individuals, organisations and families connected to Singleton by birth, education or residence who have achieved State, National or international acclaim in their field of endeavour.
Nominations are invited in the categories of: Arts, Science and Education; Community Service; Sport; Public Service; Business, Industry & Tourism; and Meritorious Family.
But be quick - nominations close on Friday 30 September with the 2022 inductees to be announced at a special ceremony in November.
For more information or to download a nomination form, visit Council's website or contact Council's Customer Service team on 02 6578 7290
Cr Sue Moore, Mayor of Singleton
