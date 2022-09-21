The Singleton Argus
FROM THE MAYOR'S CHAIR | Nominations open for Wambo Coal Singleton Hall of Fame

By Cr Sue Moore
September 21 2022 - 5:00pm
Cr Sue Moore

One of the highlights of being Mayor is the privilege of presiding over Australian citizenship ceremonies, when we celebrate those people who have come from around the world to make their homes and their lives not just in Australia, but in Singleton.

