Show rides, fireworks, wife carrying, Bluey and Bingo, cattle and poultry judging and so much more at the Singleton Show

Louise Nichols
Louise Nichols
September 21 2022 - 5:00pm
Singleton showground is being transformed ready for the show to be held this Friday and Saturday, September 23 and 24. Picture Louise Nichols.

Fortunately for everyone involved in the staging of the 2022 Singleton Show a week of dry sunny weather has allowed outdoor preparations to take place.

