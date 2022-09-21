In Singleton on Tuesday night a special art display was staged, one that was to be held at the Singleton Arts and Cultural Centre, until it was 'postponed indefinitely'.
The artwork by artist Doug Heslop is based on the Ravensworth Estate massacres of the 1820s and it attracted plenty of favourable comments with many in attendance questioning why it could not have gone on display at the local arts centre.
Mr Heslop had arranged for the works titled 'One Man Soweth and Another Reapeth' (from Ben Singleton's gravestone) to go on exhibition from September 24.
However, last month Singleton Council notified the artist that a decision had been made to postpone the exhibition.
At the time Singleton Council said: "In continuing its aim to showcase the identity of Singleton, Singleton Arts and Cultural Centre has been working with artist Doug Heslop in planning an exhibition that responds to the history of our area.
"Heslop has a strong connection to Singleton as a descendant of Ben Singleton, and a strong point of view as an artist who has undertaken considerable local research.
"The exhibition was to be held in late September this year but has been postponed to allow for further discussion and consultation.
"Singleton Arts and Cultural Centre aims to reflect the people, history and stories of our local government area openly, sensitively and inclusively through its exhibitions and programs."
Mr Heslop said Ben Singleton was his great, great, grand uncle and when he found his family connection to the town and the district he wanted to explore its history.
"I wanted to look at truth telling of the colonisation and how we must understand that history to move forward together, " he said.
"My work on the Ravensworth Estate massacres is really for a white audience, its a graphic illustration of what happened to the Wonnarua people.
"The work was done in consultation with Scott Franks from the Plains Clan of the Wonnarua People."
Mr Heslop is continuing his consultation with the Singleton Arts and Cultural Centre and he said the best outcome for everyone involved would be seeing the exhibition on display in the centre.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.