In Singleton on Tuesday night a special art display was staged, one that was to be held at the Singleton Arts and Cultural Centre, until it was 'postponed indefinitely'.
The artwork by artist Doug Heslop is based on the Ravensworth Estate massacres of the 1820s and it attracted plenty of favourable comments with many in attendance questioning why it could not have gone on display at the local arts centre.
Mr Heslop had arranged for the works titled 'One Man Soweth and Another Reapeth' (from Ben Singleton's gravestone) to go on exhibition from September 24.
However, last month Singleton Council notified the artist that a decision had been made to postpone the exhibition.
At the time Singleton Council said: "In continuing its aim to showcase the identity of Singleton, Singleton Arts and Cultural Centre has been working with artist Doug Heslop in planning an exhibition that responds to the history of our area."
"Heslop has a strong connection to Singleton as a descendant of Ben Singleton, and a strong point of view as an artist who has undertaken considerable local research.
"The exhibition was to be held in late September this year but has been postponed to allow for further discussion and consultation. Singleton Arts and Cultural Centre aims to reflect the people, history and stories of our local government area openly, sensitively and inclusively through its exhibitions and programs."
Mr Heslop said Ben Singleton was his great, great, grand uncle and when he found his family connection to the town and the district he wanted to explore its history.
"I wanted to look at truth telling of the colonisation and how we must understand that history to move forward together, " he said.
"My work on the Ravensworth Estate massacres is really for a white audience, its a graphic illustration of what happened to the Wonnarua people.
"The work was done in consultation with Scott Franks from the Plains Clan of the Wonnarua People."
Mr Heslop is continuing his consultation with the Singleton Arts and Cultural Centre and he said the best outcome for everyone involved would be seeing the exhibition on display in the centre.
Speaking on Tuesday night Mr Franks thanked the artist for his work and desire to bring about reconciliation through artistic truth telling.
"We can't make this history simply disappear it is recorded in colonial documents and now we the Plains Clan of the Wonnarua People want those massacre sites protected," he said.
"We also want to achieve reconciliation by first protecting our cultural heritage and then using those sites as a place for truth telling. Ravensworth Estate must be protected for my people and future generations."
The Plains Clan of the Wonnarua People have a Federal Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Heritage Protection Act Section 10 claim covering the Ravensworth Estate awaiting a decision from Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek.
In the meantime the NSW Independent Planning Commission (IPC) is yet to make a determination on the proposed extension of the Glendell coalmine that includes the Ravensworth Estate.
The IPC has been afforded extensions on its determination as it considers the heritage of the site including the Ravensworth Homestead.
Greens Senator David Shoebridge who hosted Tuesday night's event said "The fact of the Frontier Wars and the Wonnarua Massacre is divisive only if you choose to suppress and deny history and ignore the fact that an open cut coal proposal is a further attack on First Nations culture and heritage.
"The painting reflects the reality of violence, murder and colonisation in the Hunter Valley, and it tells that truth with a strength that comes only from powerful art.
"It is important that people see this work and learn the history of frontier violence and resistance to help understand why we must protect the Ravensworth site and sites like it across Australia.
"This is why we will be hosting an exhibition with the Wonnarua people and community. It is essential we create spaces for truth telling, listening and reconciliation."
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.