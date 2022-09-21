The Singleton Argus
Mount Arthur Meerkats and Hunter Hawkettes win Hunter Valley Mining Charity Rugby League Day

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
September 21 2022 - 4:30pm
Hunter Valley Mining Charity Rugby League champions the Mount Arthur Meerkats 22 who defeated the Bengalla Badgers 14. Picture supplied.

The long awaited return of the Hunter Valley Mining Charity Rugby League Day took place on Saturday at Singleton's home of league, Pirtek Park.

