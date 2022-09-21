The Singleton Argus
Pilot program aimed at attracting young people to volunteering for emergency services launched in Singleton

Louise Nichols
Louise Nichols
September 21 2022 - 4:00pm
PCYC's James Frecklington, and Dave Andrews, Hunter Valley Police District, Chief Inspector Joanne Shultz, Simone Dearing, Resilience NSW and Kylie Wallace, Singleton Council. Picture Louise Nichols.

Singleton will be the site of the state's first program designed to provide young people with basic emergency services training.

