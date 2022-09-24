Singleton Show's new multi purpose shed was put to good use for the staging of the stud beef cattle and led steer competition.
With occasional showers the undercover judging ring proved popular with exhibitors and onlookers who were all unaffected by the weather conditions.
Supreme exhibit went to the junior champion European bull entry Blue Gene Sharpshooter exhibited by Tayla Miller, Blue Gene stud, Scone.
Sired by Silverstream Manhattan the 15 months old bull was described by judge Monique Estrada as being the complete package - structurally sound, wonderful muscling but retaining plenty of softness.
The senior interbreed bull was Rouchelle Ringmaster exhibited by Lyn and Paul Richards, Rouchelle Murray Grey stud, McCullys Gap. Ringmaster won the interbreed ribbon at the recent Merriwa Show as well as being reserve senior champion at this year's Ekka.
Junior interbreed female was the Limousin entry Berdihold Sparkle shown by Kat Gelderman, B erdihold stud, Lochinvar.
Senior champion interbreed female was the Angus entry Myanga Betty shown with a bull calf at foot. She was prepared by Tayla Miller and is owned by Matt and Kelly Frost, Scone.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
