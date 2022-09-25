The Singleton Argus
Community groups can now apply for Yancoal Australia's Community Support Program grants

Community groups in the Upper Hunter, with initiatives that make a positive difference to the local community, are being encouraged to apply for funding in the next round of Mount Thorley Warkworth and Ashton Coal's Community Support Programs.

