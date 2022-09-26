The Singleton Argus
Singleton couple Nick and Ash Topham will head to Finland next year to represent Australia at the international wife carrying championships

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
Updated September 26 2022 - 11:37pm, first published 11:35pm
Ash and Nick Topham won the 2022 National Wife Carrying Championship at the Singleton Show and will head to Finland for the international finals. Picture supplied.
Tophams during the race.

The return of the Singleton Show saw the return of the Australian Wife Carrying Titles - an event that started at the show in 2005.

