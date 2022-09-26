The return of the Singleton Show saw the return of the Australian Wife Carrying Titles - an event that started at the show in 2005.
With most of the main arena events cancelled at the show, due to the continued wet weather, the wife carrying competition went ahead on Saturday afternoon under almost clear skies.
This year's winners were an actual husband and wife team of Nick and Ash Topham making their debut in the event.
From Singleton the couple are now eligible to compete at the international finals held in Finland in 2023. Funding for that trip comes from the event's sponsors Chapmans Funerals.
Wife Carrying originated in Finland and as its name suggests it involves men carrying wives (or girlfriends, sisters, cousins or friends) through an obstacle course that includes sand, water and fences.
Fastest through the course is the winner with the final challenge being the waterhole - where many a favourite couple has lost their way.
According to the Northern Agricultural Association who run the show the first modern day wife carrying event was held in Finland in 1992 with foreign contestants entering in 1995.
Ash Topman said she and Nick decided to enter the event having done some research and thought they may have a chance to win and travel to Finland.
Formerly from Sydney's Northern Beaches the couple moved to Singleton to work and raise a family with Ash working in marketing and Nick running a finance app.
Preparation involved some extra training at the local Kong gym. The couple's son Theo congratulated his father after the race for all his hard work.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
