His unique contribution to education according to Mrs Gray was to plough a furrow from the town to the schoolhouse at Whittingham, so that the children would not lose their way. He died on 2 May 1853, aged 65, and was buried in the Whittingham (Singleton) cemetery. He was survived by his wife Mary (1796-1877), daughter of Thomas Sharling of the 102nd Regiment, whom he had married on 7 February 1811, and by their ten children. He was described as adventurous, energetic and trustworthy, he retained the affectionate regard of his friends.