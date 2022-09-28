The descendants of explorer and early settler farmer Benjamin Singleton will gather in town for a family reunion this weekend October 1-2.
More than 100 family members are expected to attend the event that has taken a number of years to organise thanks to COVID disruptions.
The main event for the reunion will be a dinner at Singleton Diggers on Saturday night where one of the organisers Audrey Jones said a photo board will be on display showing many of the descendants.
"As most people know we do not have a photograph of Benjamin himself but we do have thousands of his descendants," she said.
"We are so looking forward to the reunion which has taken a great deal of work to arrange to ensure we have let everyone know.
"And there are a lot of people to let know as we have more than 600 descendants on our family Facebook page."
Despite the town being named after him Mrs Jones says to her knowledge there are no family members still residing in Singleton today.
"We have scattered far and wide from out origins," she said.
March 2020 marked the bicentenary of the arrival of explorer John Howe and Benjamin Singleton at the Hunter River near Whittingham.
Howe had arrived in the Hunter Valley the year before at Doyles Creek but he returned the following year via a different route and was joined by Singleton who settled in the district.
Historian Nancy Gray wrote the town of Singleton is built on part of Singleton's 200 acres (81 hectares), granted on March 31, 1821 as a reward for his share in this successful expedition.
Mrs Gray wrote he was born on 7 August 1788 in England of Scottish parentage. His father, William, then a warehouse porter in London, was sentenced at the Old Bailey on 8 June 1791 to transportation for seven years. With his wife Hannah and two sons, Benjamin and Joseph, William arrived at Port Jackson in the Pitt on 14 February 1792. Five years later the family settled on a ninety-acre (36 ha) grant at Mulgrave Place.
His unique contribution to education according to Mrs Gray was to plough a furrow from the town to the schoolhouse at Whittingham, so that the children would not lose their way. He died on 2 May 1853, aged 65, and was buried in the Whittingham (Singleton) cemetery. He was survived by his wife Mary (1796-1877), daughter of Thomas Sharling of the 102nd Regiment, whom he had married on 7 February 1811, and by their ten children. He was described as adventurous, energetic and trustworthy, he retained the affectionate regard of his friends.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
