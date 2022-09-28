The Singleton Argus
Singleton was named after explorer and settler Benjamin Singleton and his many descendants will gather in town this weekend for a family reunion

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
Updated September 28 2022 - 2:48am, first published 2:41am
Hannah Singleton (sister to Benjamin) and her husband James Bellamy.
Singleton Rotary Club refurbished Benjamin Singleton's grave before the town's bicentenary commemorations in 2020. Picture John Henderson.

The descendants of explorer and early settler farmer Benjamin Singleton will gather in town for a family reunion this weekend October 1-2.

